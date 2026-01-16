The photos taken by more than 100 Greek and Turkish Cypriots are part of a Nicosia exhibition currently being held in the Buffer Zone. Through Ordinary Eyes is currently on view at the Ledra Street venue located in between the two checkpoints.

Curated by Haris Pellapaisiotis and Ayşegül Salamis Şentuğ‑Tuğyan, the exhibition captures the reflective simplicity of everyday life, bringing together digital images of Cypriots across the capital city’s division.

Presented by the Technical Committee on Culture, the exhibition aims to spotlight the people of Nicosia as the main observers and narrators of their own lived experiences, offering a collective portrait of the city and its shared daily life.

On view until January 23, the showcase is a project by the Technical Committee and funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in coordination with OSASG-Cyprus.

Through Ordinary Eyes

Photography exhibition with images of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. Until January 23. Ledra Street venue, Buffer Zone, Nicosia. Tuesday-Saturday: 3.30pm-8pm