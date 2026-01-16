Seven individuals were arrested overnight in the framework of police operations to crack down on crime and enhance the sense of security among the public.

Two were arrested in Limassol for theft and one on a pending warrant. In Larnaca, one person was arrested for possession of drugs and another on a pending warrant, while in Famagusta one individual was arrested for assaulting a police officer and traffic offences, and one for possession of drugs.

The police checked 500 vehicles and reported 90 drivers, 27 of whom for speeding. Seven cars were also confiscated.

During the operation, the police also searched 39 buildings.