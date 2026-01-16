Police have launched an official investigation into allegations of exploitation and sexual harassment of young British women in Ayia Napa, following a Channel 4 documentary and related material circulating on social media.

The full episode, titled Undercover Working Holidays: UNTOLD, was released on January 13. It alleges a system targeting young British women brought to Cyprus for so-called “working holidays,” where they reportedly face illegal employment practices, sexual harassment and unsafe living conditions.

The documentary follows reporter Tir Dhondy, who travelled to Ayia Napa to investigate the claims undercover. In videos circulating on social media, Dhondy says she had contact with nightclub owners in the resort who allegedly requested sexual favours in exchange for employment.

She also noted that these practices often begin with UK recruitment agencies, which lure young women with promises of a “summer of a lifetime.” Upon arrival to Cyprus, she said, many end up in overcrowded, substandard accommodation with little legal protection.

While the documentary mentions similar exploitation patterns in other European party resorts, such as Zante and Magaluf, the allegations of sexual harassment by local business owners have prompted calls for stricter oversight of Cyprus’ seasonal labour market.

In response to the video, police have launched an investigation to determine whether any criminal offences may have been committed in the Ayia Napa area.

Famagusta district police spokesperson Andreas Constantinou said: “The specific article and video came to the attention of the police, and it was deemed appropriate for the police to conduct an ex officio investigation in order to determine whether any criminal offenses have arisen.”

The case is now being examined by the district police, which is expected to review the video and begin taking statements to establish whether the documentary’s allegations are substantiated.

Speaking on the CyBC’s morning radio programme, Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou did not rule out that there are such isolated phenomena, which, as he emphasised, “do not reflect the overall picture of the area which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”

He warned that such reports risk negatively marking Ayia Napa’s image and broader tourism product, questioning why affected workers do not complain or leave their jobs despite poor conditions, though noting it may stem from threats or other factors.

Zannettou stressed that the area’s tourism industry employs “10-15 thousand workers,” insisting isolated incidents “cannot tarnish” its image.

He condemned any wrongdoing, adding that he will work with the justice minister and police chief so authorities “investigate the video, identify the businesses involved, and impose the necessary measures.”

Later on Thursday, Peo issued a written statement declaring that the matters referenced in the video “are very serious and must be investigated immediately,” adding that answers must be given by the labour ministry and other competent authorities.

The union stated that the video’s allegations heighten long-standing concerns it has raised with the government over mechanisms enabling labour and sexual exploitation, procedural violations, and infringements of workers’ rights.

“These complaints that expose our country, as well as other issues that we have repeatedly raised with the labour ministry in relation to the criteria and procedures for granting employment permits to foreign workers,” the statement added, “confirm that the government must finally listen to the unions that have been insisting for some time for a renegotiation of the entire issue.”