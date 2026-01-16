Rain clouds form on Friday, mainly to the west and over the mountains, yielding isolated showers, as the snow on Troodos’ peak remains at 28cm.

Temperatures will reach 16C inland, 18C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Friday night will be cloudy with isolated showers, and sleet on Troodos.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 6C inland, 9C along the coast and 1C in the highest mountains, where frost will form.

Rainy weather and snow in the mountains will continue into the weekend and on Monday.

Temperatures on Sunday will noticeably drop to below the seasonal average.