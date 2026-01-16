Police are investigating an alleged assault on a teacher by a student at a high school in Larnaca, reported to have taken place on Wednesday.

According to police, a female teacher filed a complaint stating that she was punched in the stomach by a 12-and-a-half-year-old student following remarks she had made to him during school hours.

Larnaca police spokesperson Spyros Chrysostomou said the incident is under investigation and that police are working in coordination with services from the education ministry and social welfare authorities.

The case has raised concern among parents. Costas Costa, president of Larnaca parents’ association, condemned the incident and called for a full investigation and accountability.

He described the alleged assault as deeply troubling and stressed the need for preventive action, to address student delinquency within schools.

Police investigations are ongoing.