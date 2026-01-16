Supermarkets will remain open on Saturday despite the day being declared a public holiday for the funeral of former president George Vassiliou, its association said on Friday.

Head of the Pancyprian Supermarkets Association Andreas Hadjiadamou said the private sector would operate as normal, including supermarkets.

He said there would be no change to working arrangements, with employees working as they do on a typical Saturday.

Legislation governing Saturday and Sunday work will apply as usual.