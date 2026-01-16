The UK foreign office has issued travel advice for at least 18 countries in the Middle East, including Cyprus, due to “a heightened risk of regional tension”, particularly regarding Iran.

“There is a heightened risk of regional tension. Escalation could lead to travel disruption and other unanticipated impacts,” the foreign office said.

The warning was first issued on Wednesday and is still in effect on Friday.

“British nationals should take sensible precautions, considering their own individual circumstances,” the advice says, and lists actions that can be taken, including signing up for alerts and monitoring local and international media.

The foreign office said “no travel can be guaranteed safe” and advised researching destinations and getting appropriate travel insurance, which “should cover your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency”.