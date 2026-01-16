Britain’s Royal Navy said on Friday its first full-sized autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and carry out other high-risk missions amid rising North Atlantic tensions, had completed its maiden flight.

Europe’s defence sector has been reshaped since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as governments increase spending on defence and plan to boost their military ranks.

U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland is in part to expand its ability to monitor waters used by Russian vessels and submarines, including any activity in the waters between Greenland, Iceland and Britain. Russia says talk of Moscow and Beijing being a threat to Greenland is a myth.

The British navy said the helicopter, named Proteus, had successfully completed a short test routine.

Developed under a 60 million-pound ($80.46 million) programme, it was key to defending Britain and NATO allies against what it called “evolving threats” in the North Atlantic.

Designed and built by defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI, Proteus relies on sensors and computer systems powered by software that allows it to interpret its environment and make decisions, the navy said.

The navy said it was designed for anti-submarine warfare, sea patrols, and underwater vessel tracking.

“Proteus represents a step-change in how maritime aviation can deliver persistence, adaptability and reach – conducting the dull, dirty and dangerous missions in challenging environments without putting human operators at risk,” said Nigel Colman, UK managing director of Leonardo Helicopters.

The navy already operates several drones, including a small surveillance helicopter, but Proteus is bigger and more sophisticated.