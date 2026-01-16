Weekly film nights are taking place in Larnaca thanks to the Larnaca Cinema Society, which continues to bring independent world films to the coastal city. Every Monday night, the Municipal Theatre of Larnaca (G Lykourgos Theatre) fills with cinephiles who show up to enjoy film screenings. A selection of films will be presented at the theatre this January and February, screened for free, in their original language, offering a diverse cinematic experience.

On January 19, Maura Delpero’s Vermiglio will be screened – an atmospheric drama set in a remote mountainous region of Italy, where nature, tradition and human desire coexist in fragile balance. This is a subtle and visually compelling film shaped by introspection and quiet emotional intensity, which will be presented in Italian with Greek subtitles. A 15-minute discussion will follow the screening.

On January 26, a deeply moving story about loneliness, memory and reconciliation with the past will be screened, as Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers is shown. The fantasy, romance and drama film is a tender look at love and loss. This screening is in English.

Commencing February’s film nights is Plan 75, set in a near-future dystopian Japan where the state encourages elderly citizens to voluntarily end their lives. The February 2 screening is a restrained yet deeply affecting social drama that raises urgent questions about the value of life and human dignity.

The following film night is dedicated to short films as the Larnaca Cinema Society hosts award-winning films from the Drama International Short Film Festival. February 9’s programme will feature a curated selection of short films that reflect the vitality and experimentation of today’s cinema. The films will be in various languages with Greek subtitles, and their total duration will be 90 minutes.

Plan 75

February’s programme ends early, on February 16, as the following Monday is the Green Monday public holiday. The winter’s agenda wraps up with the contemporary European drama by Jafar Panahi, It was Just an Accident, a film about the thin line between chance and choice. Come March, the film screenings will continue to enrich Larnaca’s Monday nights with more film selections.

Larnaca Cinema Society Screenings

Vermiglio. January 19. All of Us Strangers. January 26. Plan 75. February 2. Award-winning films from the Drama International Short Film Festival. February 9. It was Just an Accident. February 16. Municipal Theatre of Larnaca (G. Lykourgos Theatre), Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free admissions. In original language with subtitles in Greek. Tel: 99-434793