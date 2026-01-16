A 21-year-old was arrested on Thursday evening in Larnaca for possession of drugs, after trying to avoid a police check.

At round 8.50pm, Aradippou police were investigating a complaint that young people were causing a disturbance in Tsiakkilero area.

During investigations, police officers approached a parked car, in which a person was sitting in the passenger seat. On seeing the police, he grabbed a bag from under the passenger seat and tried to flee on foot.

After being caught not far from the scene, the police found the bag contained 29g of cannabis and about 60g of a white substance believed to be cocaine, as well as precision scales.

The police then searched the man’s home, where they found another bag containing about 42g of what is believed to be cocaine.

Police investigations are ongoing.