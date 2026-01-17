Today the weather will be mainly cloudy, with local rain and possible brief isolated storms, mainly after noon. Snow or sleet is expected on the higher peaks of Troodos.

Winds will initially be variable, weak, 3 Beaufort, to gradually become northwesterly to northeasterly and later mainly northerly to northeasterly, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to around 15 degrees inland, around 17 on the coast and around 5 degrees in the mountains.

Tonight, the weather will remain mainly cloudy with local rain and snowfall in the mountains. Winds mainly north to northeast, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort.

Temperatures will drop to around 8 degrees inland, around 10 on the coast and around 1 degree in the mountains, where frost will form.

A cold air mass is expected to affect the island from Sunday onwards bringing more cloud and rain. Snowfall is expected in the higher mountains. Northeasterly winds will strengthen.

On Monday the weather will be cold and mainly cloudy with rain expected, mainly in the mountainous areas, the west and in areas south of Troodos. In the higher mountainous areas more snow is expected. On Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear and cold.

The temperature will gradually drop significantly by Monday and will not change significantly on Tuesday, thus fluctuating below average.

The depth of snow in Chionistra on Saturday was 26 centimetres.