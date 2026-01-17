A fire in the early hours of Saturday caused extensive damage at a car showroom in Mesogi, Paphos, destroying a multitude of vehicles.

Police said the blaze broke out at around 3.00am in the company’s open lot.

Preliminary examinations show that eight cars, 11 motorcycles, three electric golf buggies and a jet ski were damaged by the fire.

Members of the police and the fire brigade were called to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.

Fire brigade spokesperson, Andreas Kettis, said in a post on X that the Paphos fire station responded at 3.00am.

Two staffed fire engines were deployed, with crews using water hoses and five breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kettis also said the fire brigade responded to 28 incidents across Cyprus in the past 24 hours, including 16 fires and 12 calls for special services.