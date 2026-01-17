Cyprus has welcomed the US announcement on phase two of the Gaza Peace Plan, saying that it is a vital step in enabling the transition to the stabilisation efforts.

“Cyprus welcomes the US announcement on the phase two of the Gaza Peace Plan, including the establishment of the Palestinian technocratic committee. This is a vital step in enabling the transition to the stabilisation efforts according to the UNSC Resolution 2803,” the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

“We will continue actively complementing efforts, in cooperation with international and regional partners, toward sustainable peace and security.”

The White House on Friday announced some members of a so-called “Board of Peace” that is to supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which has been under a fragile ceasefire since October.

The names include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Trump is the chair of the board, according to a plan his White House unveiled in October.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off on Trump’s plan, which says a Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by the international board, which will supervise Gaza’s governance for a transitional period.