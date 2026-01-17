An event aimed at strengthening cybersecurity in Cyprus and translating European research into real-world operations will take place on January 23, 2026, as part of the CY-TRUST project.

The event, titled “From Awareness to Operations: Building Trustworthy and Accessible Cybersecurity for Europe,” is being organised under the auspices of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chamber said the CY-TRUST project is a pioneering initiative designed to strengthen and upgrade cybersecurity across Cyprus.

The event will focus on the transition from awareness-raising and trust-building to the practical and operational implementation of cybersecurity solutions.

It will also highlight how the results of European-funded projects can be leveraged effectively in real operational environments.

The event will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026. It will take place between 09:00 and 14:00.

The venue will be the Digital Security Authority Offices at the ICT Academy, located at 1 Andrea Haliou Street, 2408 Engomi, Nicosia.

The working language of the event will be Greek. Participation will be free of charge, but registration will be mandatory.

Interested participants have been asked to confirm their participation by January 20, 2026. The event will be held in person.

Through the actions of the CY-TRUST, SOC4SME, NGSOC and SecAwarenessTruss projects, a wide range of approaches, tools and experiences will be presented.

These presentations will cover the full spectrum of cybersecurity, from awareness and trust-building to the operation of advanced Security Operations Centres and the accessibility of solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Organisers said participants will gain practical and applicable knowledge about modern cybersecurity approaches and tools.

They will also have the opportunity to discuss needs and usage scenarios with experts and representatives from the wider cybersecurity ecosystem.

In addition, participants will be able to identify opportunities for collaboration, pilot projects and the future deployment of cybersecurity solutions.

The CY-TRUST project is coordinated by the Digital Security Authority.

The project’s partners include the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with other national and international bodies.