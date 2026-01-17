A gunfight was reported in Larnaca town centre on Saturday afternoon, prompting a lockdown of the area amid indications that people were injured.

According to a preliminary police briefing, information was received at around 3.30pm of a fight taking place.

A second report shortly afterwards referred to shots being fired.

Police patrols were dispatched to the scene yet failed apprehend any individuals involved in the incident.

The area was cordoned off to allow investigators to carry out examinations.

Larnaca police spokesperson, Spyros Chrysostomou, said there were traces of blood at the scene, while the injured individuals had reportedly been taken to a clinic for medical treatment.

Police inquiries are continuing.