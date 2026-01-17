Two independent events are taking place at the Home for Cooperation, enriching January’s agenda. Arriving first is Process, an exhibition by Feza Aygın Sanıvar with handmade paper crafted from Cypriot plants.

Unfolding across January 20 and 21, the exhibition showcases the artist’s practice of tracing the intimate and fragile relationship between land, memory and identity. Each piece she creates is a slow process that is deeply rooted in Cyprus’ nature and land, resonating with its present realities.

“Process,” say organisers, “invites us to look closer: at material, at place and at the unseen connections between nature and the issues that shape our island today.”

Then, on January 24, a hands-on mapping workshop will take place, exploring peace and conflict across the Green Line. Through creative mapping, dialogue and a guided walk across the checkpoints, the Mapping Narratives of Peace invites participants to reflect on personal and collective narratives and explore ways to apply these insights in their communities. Limited spots are available for this event, with registrations closing on January 17.

Process

Handmade paper exhibition by Feza Aygın Sanıvar. January 20-21. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Mapping Narratives of Peace

Creative mapping workshop and guided walk. January 24. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 3.30pm-6pm. In English. Registrations: https://lnkd.in/da7hCGDt