A 64-year-old man is in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital after suffering serious head injuries in a traffic accident in Avgorou.

Police said the collision occurred on Friday afternoon while the man was riding a moped in the village.

At around 6.30pm, the Xylofagou police station was informed by Famagusta general hospital that the injured man had earlier been taken there by ambulance.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident happened at about 4.45pm when the rider lost control of his moped and crashed into the wall of a nearby house.

Doctors confirmed the man sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Xylofagou police station, in cooperation with Famagusta traffic police, is continuing investigations into the circumstances of the accident.