KEAN project Limassol is more than a development; it is a physical manifesto for Cyprus’s next chapter. Rising on the historic coastal site of the original KEAN juice factory, a visionary project by bbf: is transforming an industrial landmark of the past into a symbol of the future.

This is a new mixed-use development engineered to bridge European business efficiency with quintessential Mediterranean wellbeing. It is meticulously designed to appeal to a diverse yet interconnected audience, united by a shared appreciation for quality, vision and long-term value.

This landmark speaks to discerning individuals seeking an uncompromised residential lifestyle through thoughtfully designed living spaces, as well as to high-level international executives, entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish or relocate their presence within a stable, strategic and forward-looking European environment.

At the same time, the project embraces professionals and employees drawn to work, collaborate and grow within a dynamic mixed-use ecosystem, while also welcoming local investors who aspire to see their city evolve through future-focused, high-value urban development.

Beyond its private offerings, the project is conceived as an open, inclusive destination, inviting the wider public to engage with its vibrant plazas, infrastructure and shared spaces, reinforcing its role as a living, breathing part of the urban fabric rather than a closed development.

By intelligently blending heritage, innovation and opportunity, KEAN is cementing Limassol’s identity as a premier global destination.

The transformation of an icon

The KEAN factory site represents decades of Cypriot industrial history. bbf:’s reported investment of more than €200 million in its adaptive reuse reflects a long-term commitment to sustainable urban development and economic growth. It is a deliberate and complex act of transformation: honouring the site’s past while creating a modern coastal district for the future.

The masterplan integrates four luxury towers – two residential and two office buildings – arranged around private gardens and public pedestrian plazas on a plot of approximately 46,700 square metres.

The vision is for a dynamic coastal destination that blends high-end residences, premium commercial space, luxury retail and cultural amenities into a vibrant hub for Limassol’s rapidly growing international community.

Design: a new benchmark for Mediterranean living

To execute this intricate vision, bbf: partnered with London-based architectural firm UHA. The resulting design is a masterclass in modern, sustainable architecture and a new benchmark for Limassol office space and residential living.

The architectural philosophy focuses on creating a “modern Mediterranean village”, essentially a secure and largely car-free environment that prioritises wellness and community. The landscape design pays homage to the site’s heritage. According to UHA, the project’s external spaces integrate local biodiversity with complementary species to strengthen the Mediterranean Riviera character. In a nod to the site’s history as a soft drinks factory, the design incorporates orange groves near the main entrance, evoking memory through scent, blossom and fruit.

Amenities are rich and comprehensive, hotel-grade in quality and thoughtfully designed to enhance community life. Cultural and event spaces, a retail plaza featuring exclusive brand names, a gym, spa, co-working facilities and a dedicated kids’ house are all integrated into the project, resulting in an unparalleled living experience.

This integrated approach ensures that residents and professionals have everything they need for a luxurious, connected and balanced lifestyle right on their doorstep.

The strategic business case

KEAN is positioned in a country that is rapidly emerging as the Investment hub of global firms. Cyprus offers a unique advantage for companies looking to relocate their business to the island. Its position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa provides access to both EU and MENA markets, while its 12.5 per cent corporate tax rate remains among the lowest in the European Union.

In addition, Cyprus has an extensive network of double taxation treaties with over 50 countries, giving clarity and stability to cross-border investments, while non-domiciled residents benefit from zero tax on worldwide dividend income and the island also operates with modern, sophisticated infrastructure where English is widely spoken across professional sectors, easing relocation for international teams.

The unmatched lifestyle dividend

The KEAN project reflects a growing understanding that executives increasingly prioritise quality of life alongside business efficiency. This is where the Mediterranean setting becomes a critical component of the value proposition.

Cyprus consistently ranks among the safest countries in Europe, offering a strong sense of community and peace of mind ideal for families. With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, the island supports an outdoor lifestyle, from al fresco dining to swimming at nearby Dasoudi beach.

For families, the presence of high-quality education, including international schools and a reliable blend of public and private healthcare services provides essential peace of mind. This potent combination of safety, sunshine and services is key to the Cyprus quality of life appeal.

A mindset shift: the symbol of a new Cyprus

KEAN represents more than just a property development; it embodies a transformative moment for the island. According to bbf:’s project commercial director, Aleksandr Molchanov, it is designed to set a new benchmark and help define the future of Limassol. It contributes significantly to the Cyprus innovation economy by creating high-value jobs and attracting highly-skilled professionals, elevating the island’s overall economic and architectural standards. The transformation of the KEAN site stands as a physical and architectural symbol of a broader shift in mindset: towards world-class standards, sustainable luxury and a balance between global business and Mediterranean wellbeing.

