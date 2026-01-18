Arrest warrants have been issued for two minors in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on the yard of a house in Aradippou, police said on Sunday.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Spyros Chrysostomou, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when two youths aged 16 and 17 allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails into the yard of a residence in the area.

Chrysostomou said no damage was caused, as the incendiary devices landed inside the yard and did not affect the property.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the two minors, he added, while Larnaca CID continues investigations.