The relationship between Cyprus and Schengen has been debated for years, yet it remains widely misunderstood. While Cyprus is a member of the European Union, it is not part of the Schengen zone — a distinction that has practical, political and legal consequences for the island. Often referred to as the Cyprus Schengen debate, the issue continues to shape political and public discussion on the island.

This article outlines what Schengen is, Cyprus’ current status, and what joining the zone would mean in practice.

What is the Schengen zone?

The Schengen Area is a group of European countries that have abolished routine passport and border controls between one another. Travellers can move freely within the zone without undergoing immigration checks at internal borders.

Most EU countries are members of Schengen, but participation is not automatic. Some non-EU states, such as Switzerland and Norway, are members, while a small number of EU states remain outside the zone.

Is Cyprus part of Schengen?

No. Cyprus is an EU member state but not part of the Schengen zone. Cyprus is currently one of the few EU member states outside the Schengen zone. This means travellers flying from Cyprus to most European destinations must still pass through passport control, even when travelling within the EU.

Cyprus’ non-participation is largely linked to the island’s unresolved political situation and the existence of the Green Line separating the government-controlled areas from the north.

Why is Cyprus not in Schengen?

Unlike most EU states, Cyprus does not exercise full control over its entire territory. Joining Schengen would require the establishment of a clearly defined external border of the Schengen zone — a sensitive issue given the division of the island.

There are also security, migration and administrative requirements tied to Schengen membership, including data-sharing systems, border surveillance standards and asylum procedures that Cyprus would need to fully implement.

Could Cyprus join Schengen in the future?

The Cypriot government has repeatedly stated its intention to pursue Schengen membership. President Nikos Christodoulides has publicly set a target for Cyprus to meet the technical and legal criteria required to join the zone. Whether this is achievable depends on a range of factors, including political developments, migration pressures and Cyprus’ ability to align with Schengen security frameworks.

What would change if Cyprus joined Schengen?

If Cyprus were to join Schengen, routine passport controls for travel to other Schengen countries would be lifted. This would make travel easier for residents and visitors alike and align Cyprus more closely with the majority of EU member states.

At the same time, Schengen membership would place greater responsibility on Cyprus as an external EU border state, with stricter obligations around border management, migration control and security cooperation.

Why the Cyprus Schengen debate remains sensitive

The discussion around Cyprus and Schengen goes beyond travel convenience. It touches on the island’s division, relations between communities, migration policy and Cyprus’ role within the European Union. As a result, Schengen membership is widely seen not as a purely technical step, but as a decision with long-term political and social implications. For a deeper analysis of why this issue remains controversial, read Cyprus Mail’s opinion on the risks and consequences of Schengen membership for Cyprus