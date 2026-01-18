A nationwide operation targeting people residing illegally in Cyprus has been underway since Sunday morning, with authorities already making dozens of arrests, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said.

According to a statement, “as part of ongoing campaigns, more than 30 undocumented foreigners were arrested today, and actions are being taken for their immediate deportation.”

Later in the day, police spokesman Vyron Vronos said that “today, between the hours of 5am in the morning and 12pm in the afternoon, a Cyprus-wide operation was carried out with the aim of identifying, arresting and deporting illegal residents, as well as foreigners involved in organised crime”.

“During the operation, a total of 31 foreigners were arrested, of which 7 have already been deported in cooperation with the deputy ministry of migration, while for the rest, their deportation procedures are underway,” he concluded.

Fitiris emphasised that the government “fully understands the public’s concerns regarding the day-to-day safety.”

Addressing the surge in criminal activity, he said the government faces a challenging situation but has “only one option: a firm commitment to tackling organised crime, regardless of origin, form, or structure.”

He described organised crime as a global phenomenon that has intensified across all EU countries, noting that its elimination requires considerable effort. “In our country, both local and foreign criminal organisations must and will be addressed using all available legal means,” he added.

Regarding foreigners residing illegally or participating in criminal activities without legitimate asylum claims, the minister said “rapid deportation procedures are already being implemented, within the framework of the law and with full respect for the same.”

Fitiris also highlighted the role of the public in supporting law enforcement.

“Providing information to the police, even anonymously, is a critical tool for prevention and timely intervention, and strengthens the collective effort of the state and society against crime,” he said.

He further noted that the House of representatives, following positive feedback from the relevant parliamentary committee, is expected to support the passage of crucial bills that, according to the minister, will provide the police with the legal, institutional and operational tools necessary to successfully combat organised crime.

“The sole objective is the safety of across Cyprus,” he concluded.