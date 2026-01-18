Police carried out preventive operations throughout the night, with an increased presence in urban areas, aiming to prevent criminal acts, protect the public and safeguard public order.

During the operations, officers arrested a total of nine people for various offences. In Larnaca district, four individuals were arrested in connection with an investigation into a shooting incident, while another person was detained on the basis of an outstanding court warrant related to illegal entry and attempted theft.

In Nicosia, two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another was taken into custody for illegaly residing in Cyprus.

Overnight, more than 430 vehicles were stopped for checks and over 510 occupants were screened. Police also carried out 49 inspections of premises as part of efforts to prevent and suppress unlawful behaviour.

Checks led to 204 reports for various road offences, including 14 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol, while one driver tested positive in a roadside drug test.

More than 240 alcohol tests were conducted in total, and 16 vehicles were impounded.