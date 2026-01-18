Interest in astronomy and space science has grown steadily in recent years, and with it the search for a planetarium in Cyprus. The opening of the Cyprus Planetarium in 2023 marked a significant step for science education, research and astrotourism on the island, offering visitors a new way to explore the universe through immersive and interactive experiences.

As the first facility of its kind in the country, the planetarium has become a reference point for those looking to combine learning, technology and entertainment.

What is the Cyprus Planetarium?

The Cyprus Planetarium is the island’s first dedicated planetarium and observatory, designed to introduce the public to astronomy, space science and related fields through modern technology. It brings together scientific education and public engagement, making complex subjects accessible to audiences of all ages.

The project aims to promote interest in science while providing a platform for learning that extends beyond traditional classroom settings.

Where is the planetarium located?

The planetarium is located in the Tamassos and Orinis area, offering a setting away from dense urban lighting, which is particularly suited to astronomical observation. Its location allows both indoor and outdoor activities, including night-sky observation and solar studies.

What can visitors experience?

Visitors to the planetarium Cyprus can take part in a range of immersive experiences. These include dome-based shows exploring space, astronomy and scientific phenomena, as well as virtual reality installations that allow for interactive exploration of the universe.

Outside, advanced telescopic equipment enables observation of celestial bodies, while specialised instruments allow the study of solar activity. Together, these features make the planetarium suitable for casual visitors, families, students and researchers alike.

Education, research and community use

A core focus of the Cyprus Planetarium is education. The facility is designed to support schools, universities and academic institutions by offering workshops, presentations and research opportunities. By collaborating with scientific organisations and educational bodies, the planetarium contributes to the development of local expertise in astronomy, astrophysics and related disciplines.

Beyond education, the space also functions as a community hub, hosting cultural events, lectures and public activities that encourage wider engagement with science.

Why the planetarium matters for Cyprus

The creation of a planetarium in Cyprus represents more than a new visitor attraction. It reflects an investment in scientific literacy, innovation and international collaboration. By offering facilities comparable to those found elsewhere in Europe, Cyprus strengthens its position in fields related to research, education and astrotourism.

The planetarium also plays a role in inspiring younger generations, providing them with exposure to scientific thinking and technological exploration in a hands-on environment.

From opening to today

The Cyprus Planetarium officially opened to the public in 2023, marking a milestone for science and education on the island. Since then, it has continued to attract interest from residents, schools and visitors seeking meaningful and interactive learning experiences.

For coverage of the planetarium’s inauguration and the vision behind the project, see Cyprus Mail’s feature on the opening of Cyprus’ first planetarium.