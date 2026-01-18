A 41-year-old man was taken to Paphos general hospital with a knife embedded in his abdomen, as police investigate a case of premeditated murder committed late on Saturday night in the Peyia area.

A 30-year-old suspect was brought before the Paphos district court on Sunday, which ordered his remand in custody for eight days.

The suspect admitted stabbing the 41-year-old, his uncle, but claimed he did not intend to kill him.

According to the case investigator, Paphos CID sergeant Andreas Hadjivasili, the suspect is facing charges including premeditated murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and carrying a knife.

Hadjivasili told the court that at around 11.40pm on Saturday, police received information about a fight in Peyia.

Officers who went to the scene found the 30-year-old suspect outside his house. His car was located about 50 metres away, with damage to the front and a shattered rear right window behind the driver’s seat.

Shortly after midnight, at around 12.15am, members of the Paphos police were on a motorised patrol when they were flagged down by a vehicle carrying five people.

They reported that they had a stabbed man with them and asked for assistance in taking him to hospital.

Investigations showed that among those in the vehicle was a 41-year-old man from Bulgaria, who had a knife lodged in the right side of his abdomen.

He was immediately taken to the emergency department, then transferred to intensive care and later to the operating theatre, where he underwent surgery.

Despite efforts by doctors, he died from his injuries at around 4am.

Police identified the victim as Georgi Marinov Ivanov.

Also in the vehicle was a 29-year-old man who suffered, among other injuries, friction burns and abrasions to various parts of his body.

He received medical treatment and was admitted to Paphos general hospital. Three other men of the same nationality were also in the car.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate that the victim and the other men had travelled from Limassol to meet the suspect, who is a relative, to resolve a misunderstanding that had arisen in recent days.

At some point, the suspect arrived at a parking area and stopped his car directly in front of them. The men got out and spoke briefly, before the victim allegedly struck the suspect’s car with a piece of wood, causing damage to the rear right window.

Police said the suspect was holding a knife with a very large blade and allegedly moved towards the victim, stabbing him in the right side of the abdomen. The knife remained lodged in the victim’s body.

The suspect is then alleged to have struck the 29-year-old man with the front of his car, collided with another parked vehicle and fled the scene.

A post-mortem examination on the body of the 41-year-old is scheduled for Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, who was arrested at 5.20am on Sunday in Peyia. Items of clothing were seized as evidence at the time of his arrest.

During questioning, he admitted to stabbing his uncle but insisted he had no intention of killing him.

The investigator told the court that the case is still at an early stage, with three statements taken so far. A further 25 statements are expected, most with the assistance of an interpreter, from the suspect’s family, social and work environment.

Four vehicles and premises are also due to be searched, while the scene will undergo forensic examination by police experts.