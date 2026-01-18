Three road collisions linked to drink-driving were recorded overnight in the districts of Nicosia and Paphos, police said on Sunday.

No serious injuries were reported, though several drivers were arrested.

According to the police, the first collision occurred at around 7.30pm on Saturday on Demokratias avenue in Ayios Dometios, Nicosia. A car driven by a 37-year-old veered off course under and struck a streetlight pole, causing minor material damage.

The driver underwent a breathalyser test, which showed a final reading of 97μg per cent, well above the permitted limit of 22μg per cent. He was arrested for a flagrant offence and taken into custody.

A few hours later, at around 1.40am on Sunday, a second collision occurred on the same road, involving two vehicles. A car driven by a 30-year-old collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 27-year-old.

No injuries were reported.

Both drivers were subjected to a breath test, which was positive for the 30-year-old and negative for the 27-year-old.

The 30-year-old later recorded a final alcohol reading of 110μg per cent and was arrested and detained.

In Paphos, shortly after 3am on Sunday, a car driven by a 48-year-old on Mesogis avenue left the roadway, struck roadside barriers and overturned.

The driver was taken to Paphos general hospital, where doctors determined he had sustained a fractured arm.

A breathalyser test showed a final reading of 37μg per cent.

In light of the incidents, police reiterated warnings about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol, noting that drink-driving is one of the four main causes of fatal road collisions.

“Official statistics confirm that driving under the influence of alcohol is among the leading causes of fatal crashes,” the statement said, adding that over the past five years it has been the second most common cause, accounting for 12.8 per cent of fatal collisions.

Police said checks will continue across the road network to prevent accidents, promote responsible driving behaviour and remove dangerous drivers from the roads.

“During last night alone, police carried out more than 240 alcohol checks, resulting in 14 drivers being taken off the roads and reported for drink-driving,” the statement concluded.