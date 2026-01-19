Ayia Napa is using international festivals that promote its hospitality and landscape to establish itself as a year-round destination, according to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Addressing the 3rd Ayia Napa International Winter Swimming Festival at Makronissos beach, Ioannou described the event as a well-established fixture in the municipality’s sporting and cultural calendar.

He said its thoughtful organisation allows dozens of winter swimmers from Cyprus and abroad to gather, practise their sport and exchange experiences “in a shared space of meeting and friendship”.

At the same time, he added, such international events support the municipality’s broader strategy of promoting Ayia Napa’s distinctive natural environment and hospitality, while strengthening its profile as an all-year-round tourist destination.

Ioannou also congratulated the organisers, the Winter Swimmers’ Association, the mayor and deputy mayor of Ayia Napa, municipal staff and volunteers, noting that their dedication enabled both participants and visitors to enjoy “a truly beautiful encounter”.

For his part, Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zannettou said the festival’s auspices under the interior minister underlined the importance of initiatives that strengthen social cohesion, promote healthy lifestyles and foster a responsible relationship with Cyprus’ natural environment.

He added that the support also reflected the strategic role of local government in shaping policies that link sport with environmental awareness and quality thematic tourism.

Beyond its sporting and environmental character, Zannettou said the winter swimming festival plays a key role in extending the tourist season and supporting winter tourism.

He described it as clear proof that Ayia Napa is “not a one-dimensional, seasonal destination”, but one with activity and life throughout the year.

Through such events, he continued, Ayia Napa is promoted internationally as a destination focused on experiences, wellness and authentic contact with nature, attracting visitors with specific interests and environmental awareness.

The festival, he added, contributes to diversifying the tourism product, supporting the local economy during the winter months and creating new opportunities for businesses and workers in the area.

Referring to the town’s relationship with the sea, Zannettou said Ayia Napa has been historically and culturally shaped by the Mediterranean, which for centuries defined not only economic activity and daily life, but also collective memory and identity.

At the same time, he raised broader questions about how a destination that has evolved into one of Cyprus’ strongest tourist and cultural brands can be protected, and how its image and reputation can be safeguarded against actions or practices that distort reality and harm both the municipality and the country.

The response, he said, must be “institutionally non-negotiable”, grounded in documented public policy, collective responsibility and coordinated, decisive action.

As a local authority, Zannettou said the municipality stands firmly by its citizens, intervenes where necessary, works closely with competent institutions and defends Ayia Napa against unjustified targeting or attempts at deconstruction.

“Ayia Napa is not just a destination,” he concluded, describing it as a cultural system, a living historical continuity and a space of collective memory and perspective.

As such, Zannettou said, it is a national asset that must be managed with respect, institutional responsibility and strategic foresight, to ensure its credibility and international standing.