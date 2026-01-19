President Nikos Christodoulides held an extensive telephone conversation on Monday with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen amid escalating tensions between the EU and the United States over Greenland.

An extraordinary European Council will be held on Thursday in Brussels to discuss an EU response and renewed tariff threats from US president Donald Trump, which was called on Monday by President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

Christodoulides said the phone call focused on recent discussions between Denmark and the US, as well as the wider European and transatlantic implications.

He confirmed that substantive EU decisions are expected to be taken at the European Council on Thursday evening.

Christodoulides stressed that Cyprus’ position on territorial integrity and state sovereignty is “firm and unchanged”, describing it as “non-negotiable”.

He said the role of the EU presidency was to act institutionally in both favourable and challenging circumstances, regardless of bilateral strategic relationships, including those with the United States.

He remarked that an initial exchange of views had already taken place at a meeting of the permanent representatives committee on Sunday afternoon, but emphasised that no decisions had yet been made.

The decision to convene an in person European Council, rather than a videoconference, was in his view a clear indication of the seriousness with which the EU views the issue.

The president reiterated that Cyprus supports exhausting diplomatic channels before any countermeasures are adopted, adding that further decisions would depend on developments and outcomes of ongoing talks.

He also referred to what he described as the involvement, directly or indirectly, of Nato, signalling that security considerations would form part of Thursday’s discussions.

Washington has warned of tariffs starting at 10 per cent and rising to 25 per cent by mid-year against several European countries unless the United States secures dominion over Greenland, a move that has sharply destabilised EU-US trade relations.

EU officials have underlined strong backing for Denmark and Greenland and a shared commitment to international law and sovereignty.