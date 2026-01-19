Safe Bulkers launches fifth annual shipping scholarship scheme

NYSE-listed Safe Bulkers and its CEO, Polys Hajioannou, have announced the company’s 5th annual scholarship programme for the academic year 2026-2027, as part of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) initiatives.

The programme provides ten scholarships of €10,000 each for studies at university institutions abroad, including in Greece and the United Kingdom, targeting Cypriot citizens or Greek citizens established in Cyprus who intend to pursue a professional career in the shipping sector.

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic performance and social criteria, and are open both to graduates of educational institutions in Cyprus and to students already studying overseas.

The scholarships cover undergraduate and postgraduate master’s programmes in disciplines closely linked to shipping and maritime activity, including naval architecture and marine engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, electronic, computer and automation engineering, computer science and fields such as cyber security, artificial intelligence and data science analytics, as well as shipping law and shipping trade and finance.

In terms of academic requirements, high school graduates must hold a certificate of acceptance from a relevant university, with Cyprus Baccalaureate grades of at least 18 and A-level results of at least B in mathematics or physics taken into account.

Students studying in the United Kingdom are required to have a yearly average above 60 per cent or a 2.1 classification, while Greek Polytechnic students must maintain an annual average above 6.5.

For postgraduate master’s studies in the UK, applicants must hold a Hellenic Polytechnic degree with a grade of at least 7.5 or a UK university degree classified as 2.1.

Students at other university institutions abroad must demonstrate a yearly average assessed as “Very Good” or higher.

Social criteria will also be considered, focusing on family status and family income.

Interested candidates can find full details and submit their application through the dedicated electronic form available on the company’s website.

Clarifications regarding the scholarship programme can be requested via email.

Applications for the 2026–2027 academic year must be submitted by August 31, 2026.

According to the announcement, supporting documents and study certificates may be submitted at a later stage, up to the start of the academic year.

Pre-approval of the scholarship will be based on the application itself, while final approval will be granted following the submission of all required supporting documents before the final application deadline.