Eurobank S.A. repurchased 1,924,116 of its own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange between January 12, 2026 and January 16, 2026, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, the bank announced on Monday.

The programme, approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 22, 2025, continues the previous buyback of Eurobank Holdings shares sanctioned on April 30, 2025.

The total cost of the latest purchases amounted to €7,376,445.37, with an average purchase price of €3.8337 per share, executed through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A., a member of the Athens Stock Exchange.

The daily breakdown of transactions revealed that on January 12, 2026, 387,767 shares were acquired at an average price of €3.8043, ranging from €3.7310 to €3.8250.

The following day, 390,023 shares were bought at €3.7827 on average, with prices between €3.7580 and €3.8100.

On January 14, 2026, the bank purchased 388,176 shares at an average of €3.8009, with a high of €3.8200 and a low of €3.7690.

Further purchases included 382,045 shares on January 15, 2026, at an average price of €3.8618, reaching €3.9000 at the highest and €3.7930 at the lowest.

The final day, January 16, 2026, saw 376,105 shares bought at €3.9221 on average, with a range of €3.8640 to €3.9700.

Following these transactions, Eurobank now holds a total of 7,073,476 own shares.