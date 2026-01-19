Eurobank closed 2025 and entered January 2026 with a dense run of awards, strategic moves, research insights and community actions, offering a snapshot of a bank positioning itself for the next growth cycle in Cyprus while widening its regional footprint.

Over the last two months, the bank combined recognition for performance with tangible initiatives across retail banking, pensions, sustainability, energy, tourism and social responsibility, underlining a strategy that blends balance sheet strength with societal impact.

The period opened with international recognition, as Eurobank was named Bank of the Year 2025 by The Banker, the Financial Times Group publication.

The distinction reflected strong financial performance, a growing presence in Cyprus and enhanced services for retail and SME clients, while also highlighting continued investment in innovation and digital transformation as the sector moves into a new phase of growth.

On the consumer front, Eurobank rolled out the €pistrofi Rewards Programme in Cyprus, upgrading the former Mple Rewards Scheme and marking what it described as a new era for cardholder benefits.

The programme now offers cashback on purchases both locally and across Greece, with more than 8,500 participating businesses in Greece and over 800 in Cyprus, making €pistrofi the largest card rewards network by participating merchants and offering immediate euro refunds on eligible transactions.

In institutional banking and long-term savings, Eurobank assumed the role of Principal Employer in the multi-employer MAP Provident Fund, reinforcing its commitment to the Cypriot economy.

The move strengthens governance and investment processes, with the bank leveraging its wealth management and pension fund expertise to support service quality and long-term growth for members.

Moreover, sustainability remained firmly on the agenda. At the 4th Cyprus ESG Forum in Nicosia, Eurobank stressed that ESG is a core strategic priority rather than a communications exercise.

It highlighted the integration of sustainability into operations, governance and decision-making, alongside the role of artificial intelligence in advancing sustainable development and economic resilience.

Beyond strategy, the bank maintained a strong community focus. In December 2025, Eurobank supported a Christmas initiative at Makarios Hospital, delivering gifts to 110 hospitalised children in collaboration with the Alkinoos Artemios Foundation and Nicosia’s Christmas Paramythoupoli, reinforcing its emphasis on supporting children and vulnerable groups.

Elsewhere, Eurobank’s research arm added depth to the picture. Its Cyprus Labour Market Q3 2025 analysis showed unemployment falling to 4.1 per cent, even as the labour force expanded to 530,000 and employment reached 484,000, pointing to near full employment.

With persistent labour shortages in Tourism, Trade, ICT and Arts, the report argued that future growth would depend on productivity gains, investment and strategic labour inflows.

December also saw Eurobank deepen its visibility across sport, finance and policy. The bank became Platinum Sponsor of the Cyprus Olympic Committee for 2025–2028, supporting athletes representing Cyprus and promoting values such as perseverance and discipline.

In that context, CEO Michalis Louis highlighted the shared mission of showcasing Cyprus internationally, he said.

Meanwhile, at the 11th International Funds Summit, Eurobank participated in discussions on alternative investments and cross-border collaboration.

Panayiotis Chrysostomou, CFA, spoke on Cyprus as a strategic gateway for Indian fund managers entering Europe and announced the bank’s upcoming presence in Mumbai, he said.

Pensions were again in focus at the 16th Pension Forum, where Savvas Christodoulou, CFA, stressed the importance of strategic flexibility and risk management in retirement planning amid a shifting environment, he said.

What is more, credit strength was reinforced when Fitch Ratings upgraded Eurobank Limited’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to BBB and Viability Rating to bbb, citing improved economic conditions, lower unemployment and reduced private sector debt.

The agency also pointed to a stronger business profile following the merger with Eurobank Cyprus Limited and the acquisition of CNP Assurances SA’s Cypriot insurance business, enhancing revenue diversification across insurance, corporate and private banking and boosting market share.

Energy and tourism rounded out the year. Eurobank supported the 13th Energy Symposium, themed Time for Energy Projects, focusing on accelerating Cyprus’ energy transition.

Phivos Stasopoulos highlighted Cyprus’ role as a bridge between Europe, the Middle East and Asia and an emerging energy hub, he said, adding that the bank has already financed nearly every wind farm and numerous photovoltaic projects in Cyprus.

At the STEK Annual Tourism Conference 2025, Eurobank reiterated its long-standing support for tourism and its role in financing sustainability initiatives to strengthen competitiveness.

In addition, social responsibility featured prominently through continued backing of Radiomarathon, Cyprus’ largest charity initiative, for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Eurobank expanded its support with funding, volunteer participation through TeamUp and smart donation solutions via QR codes at branches and ATMs, building on a 35-year legacy of supporting children with special needs.

Closing the period, Eurobank Research on Cyprus exports highlighted resilience amid global trade shifts.

The bank reported that goods exports rose 2.8 per cent year on year in January-August 2025, driven almost entirely by a 281.9 per cent surge in petroleum product exports, while non-petroleum exports fell due to exceptional ship exports last year.

It added that imports increased 6.8 per cent during that time period, widening the trade deficit by 24.5 per cent.