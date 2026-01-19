Cyprus recorded lower participation of young people in employment during formal education than the European Union average in 2024, according to a Eurostat report utilising comparative data on labour status among those aged 15 to 29.

In Cyprus, 17.9 per cent of young people in formal education were employed, while 3.3 per cent were unemployed and 78.8 per cent remained outside the labour force.

Across the EU as a whole, 25.4 per cent of young people combined work with formal education in 2024, while 71.4 per cent stayed outside the labour force and 3.2 per cent were unemployed but actively seeking work.

The Cyprus figures place the country below the EU average in terms of combining employment with education and above the EU average in the share of young people remaining outside the labour market while studying.

At EU level, participation varied sharply by country of origin, with the Netherlands recording the highest share of young people working while studying at 74.3 per cent.

This was followed by Denmark at 56.4 per cent and Germany at 45.8 per cent, highlighting strong integration of education and work in northern and central Europe.

At the opposite end, Romania recorded just 2.4 per cent, while Greece stood at 6 per cent and Croatia at 6.4 per cent, reflecting limited overlap between education and employment in parts of southern and eastern Europe.

Unemployment among young people in formal education also differed significantly across the EU.

The highest shares of unemployed students actively seeking work were observed in Sweden at 14.1 per cent, Finland at 10.0 per cent and Denmark at 9.6 per cent.

By contrast, Romania at 0.6 per cent and Croatia, the Czech Republic and Hungary at 0.8 per cent each recorded the lowest levels of unemployment among students.

Meanwhile, age remains a decisive factor in labour market participation alongside education.

Among those aged 15 to 19, 74.4 per cent of women and 70.4 per cent of men across the EU remained outside the labour force while in education.

This pattern shows that young people in their early years are largely focused on schooling rather than employment.

In the 20 to 24 age group, the share outside the labour force dropped sharply to 30.9 per cent for women and 24.8 per cent for men, pointing to growing labour market engagement.

Within this group, 19.6 per cent of women and 17 per cent of men were employed while continuing their studies.

Among those aged 25 to 29, employment levels increased further, reaching 62.0 per cent for women and 71.9 per cent for men.

In this age group, 16.2 per cent of women were outside the labour force and not in formal education, compared with 6.9 per cent of men, highlighting persistent gender gaps.