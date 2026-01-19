A warning over the continuing sending of malicious text messages to Gesy beneficiaries was sent by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) on Monday, urging recipients to ignore and delete them immediately.

The HIO said similar warnings were issued last November and again in December, yet the scam persists.

The messages falsely claim to originate from Gesy and instruct recipients to follow a link to correct their personal details.

The organisation stressed that neither it nor Gesy has any connection to these messages.

It reiterated that it would never request passwords, login credentials, payment information or other personal data via SMS, nor will it ask the public to carry out financial transactions through electronic links.

Beneficiaries are advised not to open said links within the messages and to delete them immediately.