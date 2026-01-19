An evening of contemporary jazz is coming up this Thursday in Paphos as Technopolis 20 invites the Markos Mavromichalis Quartet for a live performance. Starting at 8pm, four musicians will take the floor for an intimate jazz concert.

Markos Mavromichalis, Christos Yerolatsitis, Kyriacos Kesta and Stelios Xydias will present original compositions and modern jazz melodies, infused with open improvisation. “Drawing from both traditional and contemporary influences,” say organisers, “the quartet creates a dynamic and expressive sound that evolves organically in live performance.

“The quartet embraces an open-minded musical approach, focusing on storytelling, atmosphere and communication between the musicians. Each member contributes a distinct voice, shaping a cohesive and authentic group sound that balances creativity, groove and respect for the jazz tradition.”

Bringing together the sounds of jazz guitar, piano and keyboard, double bass and drums, the four musicians with a jazz education background formed in the Netherlands, are now established creatives, spicing up Cyprus’ jazz scene. More jazz melodies and cello sounds will soon fill the Paphos cultural centre as February rolls in, opening the floor to more musicians and audiences.

Markos Mavromichalis Quartet

Live jazz by Markos Mavromichalis, Christos Yerolatsitis, Kyriacos Kesta and Stelios Xydias. January 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420