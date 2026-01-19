At only 0.6 per cent, Cyprus is among the countries with the lowest share of children with unmet medical needs in Europe, the European statistical service (Eurostat) said on Monday.

In 2024, the average rate of children aged up to 16 with unmet medical needs stood at 3.4 per cent within the EU. Finland at, 9.4 per cent, and France at 5.7 per cent, recorded the highest share of children with unmet medical needs.

The least children with unmet medical needs were recorded in Croatia and Malta at 0.1 per cent, followed by Cyprus.

In addition to overall medical needs, Eurostat also examined the share of children with unmet dental care within the EU, where the average share stood at 4.1 per cent.

Here, Spain (5.7 per cent) and Finland (6.2 per cent) recorded the highest share.

Croatia (0.2 per cent), Malta (0.5 per cent) and Luxemburg (1 per cent) had the lowest number of children with unmet dental care needs.