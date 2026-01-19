Morocco will pursue legal action over the outcome of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, where opponents Senegal walked off the field to protest a penalty awarded against them but later returned to win the match.

Morocco were beaten 1-0 after extra time by Senegal in the decider in Rabat, but the hosts had a chance to win the trophy with a last-gasp penalty at the end of regulation time.

Senegalese players stormed off in protest after a VAR decision to hand Morocco a spot kick for a tug on the shoulder of striker Brahim Diaz, who then squandered the kick after having to wait some 14 minutes before the Senegal side returned.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announces that it will pursue legal action with the Confederation of African Football and FIFA to rule on the walk-off of the Senegalese national team from the field during the final against the Moroccan national team, as well as on the events surrounding this decision, following the referee’s awarding of a penalty that was deemed correct by all experts,” a statement said.

“This situation had a significant impact on the normal course of the match and on the players’ performance,” it added.

It is unclear what Morocco wants to achieve with their complaint other than being seen to formally remonstrate over the outcome of the match.

Earlier on Monday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF condemned the behaviour of Senegal players and members of the coaching staff after the chaotic scenes, saying violence and walk-offs had no place in football.

“We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands – we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members,” Infantino said.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner and, equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right.

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

CAF said it was reviewing footage and that disciplinary proceedings will follow, adding that it “condemns the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials”.