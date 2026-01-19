bbf: introduces :nest, a contemporary residential development in Germasogeia, one of Limassol’s most established and resilient residential districts — created to combine quality living with long-term investment confidence.

“:nest was conceived as a place where people genuinely want to live — calm, light-filled and well-connected — while also making complete sense as a long-term investment,” says Anton Deykin, Head of Project Marketing at bbf:. “True value today comes from developments that balance emotion with strong fundamentals, and that balance defines :nest.”

The project offers a refined selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet sustained demand from both owner-occupiers and the rental market. Clean architectural lines, efficient layouts and generous covered verandas enhance everyday comfort, while open city and sea views in selected residences support long-term desirability and resale potential.

Located in a calm, low-density residential neighbourhood, :nest offers sought-after privacy alongside excellent connectivity to Kolonakiou Avenue, the highway, international schools, supermarkets, business hubs and essential services. The coastline and beaches are just minutes away, reinforcing consistent rental demand. “Limited supply, sea views, tranquil surroundings and strong infrastructure are enduring value drivers,” adds Deykin. “:nest brings them together in one carefully considered development, offering both lifestyle quality and long-term resilience.”

The development is complemented by lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, gym, sauna, co-working spaces and children’s areas. High construction standards, contemporary specifications, private covered parking and storage ensure durability, efficiency and long-term asset performance.

With limited comparable supply in such a peaceful sea-view setting, :nest by bbf: offers a balanced residential proposition — combining everyday comfort with income stability, capital preservation and long-term value in the Limassol property market.

For information, contact bbf:

28 Ambelakion Str, Germasogeia, 4046 Limassol

25-315306

[email protected]

nest – luxury apartments in Limassol, Cyprus | bbf: