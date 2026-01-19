Old calendarists in Cyprus marked Epiphany on Monday with the traditional blessing of the waters at Zygi harbour in Larnaca.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Yerasimos of Kition and drew clergy, youth groups and hundreds of old calendarists from across Cyprus.

Epiphany commemorates the baptism of Christ and is traditionally marked by the casting of the cross into the sea.

In a message issued after the service, Bishop Yerasimos extended wishes of “health of soul and body, as well as success in every good work”.

The message also called for steadfast commitment to the faith and to “the cultural and moral identity of Cypriot Hellenism, as well as continued efforts for a resolution of the Cyprus problem in line with international law”.

The service took place on January 19 according to the Gregorian calendar, which is followed by the old calendarists in Cyprus, corresponding to January 6 under the Julian calendar.

These communities maintain the traditional calendar used before the calendar reform adopted by other orthodox churches in the early 20th century, and observe major feasts on different dates while preserving the same doctrines and rituals of the orthodox church.