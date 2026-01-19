Jewellery including valuable diamond pieces worth more than €1 million were stolen within less than three minutes in a burglar at an Ayia Napa jewellery shop on early Monday morning.

The police were called to the scene at 4am on Monday, following a call of the shop owner and are currently looking for three suspects alleged to be involved in the burglary.

Video footage shows that the burglars entered the shop through a sliding door, broke the glass display case and grabbed high-value jewellery in the space of 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The value of the stolen jewellery was initially estimated at €200,000, but it was later discovered that the thieves had targeted expensive diamond pieces, bringing the total value to five times the initial estimate.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.