Jewellery including valuable diamond pieces worth more than €1 million were stolen within less than three minutes in a burglar at an Ayia Napa jewellery shop on early Monday morning.
The police were called to the scene at 4am on Monday, following a call of the shop owner and are currently looking for three suspects alleged to be involved in the burglary.
Video footage shows that the burglars entered the shop through a sliding door, broke the glass display case and grabbed high-value jewellery in the space of 2 minutes and 40 seconds.
The value of the stolen jewellery was initially estimated at €200,000, but it was later discovered that the thieves had targeted expensive diamond pieces, bringing the total value to five times the initial estimate.
Investigations into the case are ongoing.
