Pilakoutas Group is celebrating 20 years of collaboration with Nissan with a unique offer on two of the most popular models in the range. This is a limited-time anniversary promotion that combines attractive prices, rich equipment and immediate availability, offering substantial benefits to prospective buyers.

As part of this campaign, the Nissan Juke is now available at a price of €19,900, while the Nissan Qashqai is available at a price of €25,900. In both cases, the cars are automatic, well-equipped and come with Nissan’s seven-year warranty. The offer is valid for a limited number of vehicles.

The anniversary prices for the Nissan Juke and Qashqai are a rare opportunity for those considering purchasing a modern SUV, with the Nissan seal of reliability and the support of Pilakoutas Group. This offer confirms that 20 years of cooperation are being celebrated with substance and real benefits for the consumer.

Nissan’s partnership with Pilakoutas Group began two decades ago and has since played a decisive role in the brand’s development in the Cypriot market. This has been achieved through models that meet real needs, as well as through continuous investment. Particularly in the area of after-sales and customer support, Nissan has managed to build a strong relationship of trust with the Cypriot public. This anniversary offer comes as a reward for this journey.

Nissan JUKE Hybrid: new advanced powertrain offers efficiency and responsive performance

Nissan Juke: €19,900

The Nissan Juke is one of the most recognisable models in the compact crossover category. It stands out for its bold design, pleasant handling and advanced driver assistance technology. With automatic transmission and a wealth of comfort and safety features, it is aimed at those looking for a car with personality, ideal for everyday use in the city but also for getaways outside it.

Nissan Qashqai: €25,900

The Nissan Qashqai is the model that essentially created the SUV category and remains a benchmark for its combination of design, space, and technology. In this special anniversary offer, the Qashqai becomes even more attractive, offering family practicality, modern safety systems and comfortable everyday use at a price that makes it particularly competitive in its class.