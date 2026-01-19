PizzaExpress Cyprus has once again proven its excellence on the global stage, proudly securing second place worldwide among all PizzaExpress franchises for record-breaking sales of the limited-edition Dough Balls over October–November 2025.

This outstanding achievement highlights the continued passion and loyalty of PizzaExpress Cyprus customers, as well as the dedication of its teams across the island. Competing against PizzaExpress restaurants from around the world, Cyprus stood out as one of the strongest-performing markets during the campaign.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition and of being ranked among the best restaurants from all around the world,” noted General Manager of PizzaExpress Cyprus, George Zambas, commenting on the achievement.

“Since 1998, when we first opened our doors, our venues have felt like home for our guests, and that has always been our goal. The love we give is truly returned to us every day,” he continued. “A heartfelt thank you to our loyal customers, and of course to our incredible team, whose passion and hard work make achievements like this possible.”

This recognition is not the first for PizzaExpress Cyprus, which has won multiple awards over the years, reaffirming its long-standing reputation for quality, consistency and an exceptional guest experience. Among its notable accolades are the International Best Award 2024 and Best International Run Restaurant 2012, further cementing its position as a leading international franchise.

With over two decades of presence in Cyprus, PizzaExpress continues to combine authentic Italian flavours with warm hospitality, creating memorable dining experiences that keep guests coming back time and time again.

PizzaExpress was the first venue of Columbia Restaurants, marking the beginning of the Group’s successful dining industry journey. With over 25 years of experience, it laid the foundation for the growth and success that followed, establishing a lasting legacy of quality, consistency and excellence in hospitality.

PizzaExpress Cyprus

Opening Hours: 12-11.30pm

12-11.30pm Website: https://pizzaexpress.com.cy/

https://pizzaexpress.com.cy/ Tel: Limassol: +357 25 318709, +357 25 311849 / Paphos: +357 26 923034, +357 26 923035

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship owning, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.