Cyprus’ president and foreign minister on Monday expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with Spain after a deadly collision between two high speed trains in the southern province of Cordoba killed at least 39 people and injured more than 150.

President Nikos Christodoulides said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy near Adamuz”, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and to the people and government of Spain.

He said Cyprus stood “in full solidarity during this time of grief”.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos also conveyed profound sorrow, expressing sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, reaffirming Cyprus’ solidarity with Spain.

The collision occurred on Sunday evening when a high-speed train operated by private company Iryo derailed and struck an oncoming Renfe train travelling in the opposite direction.

Spanish authorities said around 400 passengers were on board the two trains at the time of the crash.

Rescue teams worked through the night in difficult conditions near a tunnel close to Adamuz, freeing trapped passengers from severely damaged carriages.

Videos released by the civil guard showed debris scattered along the track and emergency workers assisting injured passengers out of broken windows.

Spain’s interior ministry said many of the injured were in serious or very serious condition, warning that the death toll may rise.

The crash is the deadliest rail accident in Spain since 2013 and one of the most serious in Europe in recent decades.