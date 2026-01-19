The Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon was a resounding success and attracted record participation, confirming its position as the capital’s major sporting event and a rapidly growing institution with a clear vision to establish itself as the annual benchmark for Nicosia.

With the slogan “The Capital Race”, the Marathon showcased its character as the race of Cyprus’ first metropolis, an event open to all, bringing together people of different ages, experiences and running goals, via the joy of participation and the city’s common pulse.

The momentum of the event is clearly reflected in the numbers, as this year’s participation exceeded 8,000, confirming the great response from the public and the steady growth of the institution. At the same time, the Nicosia Marathon has strengthened its international character, with runners travelling from all corners of the world to participate in the event.

Entries were received from countries and cities such as Alaska, Colombia and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Melbourne, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bahrain, Dubai, Toronto and Tanzania. In Europe, interest extended from the northernmost point of Finland to Madeira, Portugal, confirming the international reach of the event.

Interest in the 5km Cablenet Corporate Race was particularly high, with more than 100 companies actively participating in this route.

This year’s event also marked the first appearance of the new organising team, which has a wealth of experience and expertise. Mayor of Nicosia, Charalambos Prountzos, and the City Council set the goal of substantially upgrading the race and breathing new life into the institution, laying the foundations for its future development.

The Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon was held under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, reinforcing its institutional and European character.

Meanwhile, the charitable and social nature of the event is its central pillar. This year, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, as the official charity organisation of the Marathon, lent its support to people with cancer and their families, in collaboration with the Bank of Cyprus, sending a strong message of solidarity and generosity.

“The Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon was a unique celebration of sport, participation and life for our city,” noted Mayor Prountzos. “Nicosia came even more alive, flooded with energy, smiles and positive messages, with thousands of runners and spectators bringing vibrancy to every neighborhood of the capital.

“I would like to warmly congratulate all the runners who participated, both from Cyprus and abroad, who honoured our country and our city with their presence, conveying a message of unity, effort and noble competition. The international participation confirms that Nicosia can successfully host major sporting events with international appeal,” he continued.

“Warm thanks are due to the new organising team, the sponsors, the volunteers and all those who worked with professionalism and dedication to ensure the smooth running of the race. As the Municipality of Nicosia, we continue to invest in activities that promote sports, health, social cohesion and highlight the capital as a modern, extrovert and humane city.”

Winners by category

Bank of Cyprus Nicosia Marathon 42 km

Men

First place: Sotiris Psycharakis with a time of 02:45:20

Second place: Alexander Eduard Julian with a time of 02:48:38

Third place: Chrysovalantis Tsavallos with a time of 02:49:28

Women

First place: Karem Williamson with a time of 03:02:33

Second place: Karolina Wasniewska with a time of 03:10:53

Third place: Snezhana Beliaeva with a time of 03:21:56

21km Half Marathon by Stoiximan

Men

First place: Giorgos Tofis with a time of 01:11:09

Second place: Otto Saikkonen with a time of 01:11:48

Third place: Necat Capun with a time of 01:15:51

Women

1st place: Christina Kourri with a time of 01:32:27

2nd place: Anna Konstantinidou with a time of 01:33:03

3rd place: Troodia Georgiou with a time of 01:33:31

Petrolina 10km Energy Road Race

Men

First place: Neofytos Lemonaris with a time of 00:33:44

Second place: Mehmet Sakalli with a time of 00:35:38

Third place: Alberto Bullo with a time of 00:36:10

Women

First place: Elia Ioannou with a time of 00:37:35

Second place: Zozan Timurturkan with a time of 00:39:25

Third place: Irina Bevzik with a time of 00:40:47

5km Road Race

Men

First place: Giorgos Tofis with a time of 00:15:57

Second place: Andreas Micharas with a time of 00:16:33

Third place: Marios Spyrou with a time of 00:16:34

Women

First place: Maeve Evans with a time of 00:19:17

Second place: Maria Gkenzelman with a time of 00:19:39

Third place: Maria Panagiotou with a time of 00:19:43

5km Cablenet Corporate Race

First place: The English School Running Team

Second place: Ice Power

Third place: The G C School of Careers

Sponsors