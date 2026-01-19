Short-term traffic disruptions are expected on the Limassol to Nicosia motorway over the coming weeks, the public works department announced on Monday, as crews install electronic signage and conduct overnight road marking.

On Tuesday, between 9am and 5pm, workers will continue installing electronic variable message signs on a section of the motorway before the Ayios Tychonas exit, in both directions. During these hours, the left lane will be closed for a stretch of approximately 600 metres.

A similar project will follow on the Limassol-Paphos motorway, where electronic signs will be installed before the Erimi exit, again in both directions.

These works are scheduled to take place from Monday until Friday from 9am to 5pm The left lane will remain closed for a 600 metre stretch while the works are under way.

Further disruptions are planned later in the month on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway in the direction of Nicosia, where road marking works will be carried out overnight.

From January 26 until February 5, excluding Fridays and weekends, crews will work between 8pm and 5.30am the following day. During this period, one lane will be closed in sections of roughly 500 metres at a time.

The public works department said the measures are necessary to complete the scheduled improvements and apologised for the inconvenience, asking for the public to comply with the temporary road markings and police instructions.