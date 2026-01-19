Three people were charged on Monday in connection with violence that broke out following Sunday’s Apollon v Apoel football match at Limassol’s Alphamega stadium.

Two Apoel supporters, aged 23 and 25, were arrested after clashes outside the stadium and appeared in court on Monday.

They were charged in writing and released pending trial.

The court set the hearing for February 19 and barred both men from attending Apoel matches until then.

The incidents occurred as Apoel fans were leaving the stadium, when a group allegedly attacked police officers and threw stones.

Police responded by deploying a riot control vehicle and spraying water to disperse the crowd.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of public insult and assault on a police officer.

In a separate case, a third individual was charged in writing after being identified on video footage throwing a water bottle towards Apoel supporters from a private box in the Apollon stands.

He is also accused of making obscene gestures during the incident.

Police said no formal complaint was filed, but the suspect was charged in writing and will be summoned to court at a later stage.

He is being investigated for inciting violence at sports venues, insults and throwing objects.

Police said relevant video evidence is in their possession and investigations into the post-match melee have been completed.