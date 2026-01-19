Three vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in a car park underneath a block of flats in Nicosia on Sunday evening, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

He wrote in a post on social media that the fire brigade responded to the incident at 7.23pm.

One of the cars, he said, suffered “extensive damage”, while another suffered damage to its front and to its paintwork, and a third only suffered damage to its paintwork.

He said the building was evacuated as a precaution, and that further investigations will continue in due course.