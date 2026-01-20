Reserves of blood and its derivatives are running low, prompting the health ministry on Tuesday to renew its plea for donors to come forward.

In a press release, the health ministry said new donors were fewer and needs were increasing, including for transfusions and derivatives, such as red blood cells, plasma and platelets, for treatment, theatre and emergencies.

The health ministry called on members of the public in good health to proceed to blood centres to donate blood.

“The contribution of donors is essential to meeting needs,” it said.

Nicosia 22809098, Limassol 25730276/25730277, Larnaca 24800555, Paphos 26306409 and Famagusta 23812121/23812122.