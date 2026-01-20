Cyprus’ aim to promote an “autonomous union, open to the world”, will be presented on Tuesday in Strasbourg, where President Nikos Christodoulides is set to address the European Parliament plenum and meet with president Roberta Metsola.

Christodoulides will be presenting Cyprus’ priorities in the framework of its EU presidency during the first half of 2026, with emphasis on an EU that wishes to strengthen its strategic autonomy, resilience and competitiveness in an environment of increased geopolitical challenges.

The presentation will focus inter alia on Cyprus’ responsibility as a bridge between the EU and the broader eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region, highlighting the need for a more active, coherent and strategic European presence in the region, for the benefit of stability, peace and regional cooperation.