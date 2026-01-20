Cold weather continues on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 12C inland, 14C along the coast and 0C in the highest mountains, where snow in the morning was 21cm on Troodos’ peak.

Skies will be mainly clear. Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Tuesday evening will be mainly clear, with clouds forming locally.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 2C inland, 5C along the coast and -4C in the highest mountains. Frost will form in the mountains and some inland areas.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be cloudy at times, with fine dust. Local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected from Thursday onwards.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Thursday, approaching the seasonal average.