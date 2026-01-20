Cyprus-based PropTech startup MyStudentFlat has announced that it is scaling its student housing operations locally while preparing to enter the Greek market later this year.

The company positions itself as the first Cypriot PropTech startup focused exclusively on student housing, offering fully furnished and equipped apartments near major universities through its digital platform, mystudentflat.com.

MyStudentFlat targets students and parents, property owners and investors, aiming to address inefficiencies in a student accommodation market it describes as fragmented, opaque and poorly organised.

The platform operates as a Student Housing as a Service digital platform, enabling users to search, book, sign contracts electronically and pay rent entirely online.

According to the company, the model removes intermediaries and provides direct access to properties that are either owned by MyStudentFlat or managed exclusively through long-term “lease and sub-lease” agreements, allowing full control over quality and availability.

The platform currently offers student flats near leading universities in Nicosia and near TE.PA.K in Limassol, with expansion planned across Cyprus and into Greece in 2026.

For students and families, MyStudentFlat is designed to address common challenges such as outdated or misleading listings, unsuitable apartments, repeated dealings with agents, and the need to travel to view properties.

Each apartment is presented using a 360-degree digital presentation, including detailed descriptions, HD photos, video tours and precise location data.

The booking process is fully online and immediate, with no intermediaries or manual paperwork.

Registered tenants gain access to a dedicated application offering 24/7 tenant support, including instant maintenance requests and continuous communication throughout the tenancy period.

The company stresses that it is not a listing website, distancing itself from traditional property portals.

Rather than advertising third-party properties, MyStudentFlat retains operational responsibility for the apartments it manages.

Maintenance, tenant communication, rent collection and daily operations are handled directly by the company.

For property owners, MyStudentFlat offers a model aimed at predictable income with minimal involvement.

Under typical agreements, owners are paid the agreed rent in advance, while the company assumes responsibility for all operational and financial management matters.

This structure removes uncertainty and ongoing administrative obligations for owners, according to the company.

Although founded in 2025, MyStudentFlat reports 100 per cent occupancy across its existing portfolio.

By December 31, 2025, the company recorded annual recurring revenue exceeding €350,000, achieved within four months of full operation.

It also reports managing dozens of apartments and maintaining a pipeline of additional units under development.

From an investment perspective, MyStudentFlat is operating in a market where demand for student housing is growing faster than supply.

The company expects this imbalance to become more pronounced in Greece, where it plans to launch operations in the first quarter of 2026.

Initial expansion will focus on Athens and Thessaloniki, followed by other major university cities in Greece and Southern Europe.

The business model is designed to be scalable, supported by a digital infrastructure that enables low operating costs and geographic expansion.

MyStudentFlat has also established collaborations with leading universities in Cyprus as part of its growth strategy.

Investor interest has been further supported by the company’s selection as a finalist in the Startup World Cup 2025 competition in Athens.

The startup also participates in AAlchemy Growth Lab, one of Cyprus’ established startup incubators.

MyStudentFlat was founded by Dimitris Economou and Elena Orfanidou, who bring experience in hospitality, real estate, banking and fintech.

The company collaborates with institutional real estate investors and PropTech firms to build an integrated student housing ecosystem in Cyprus and Greece.

In 2026, MyStudentFlat plans to strengthen its leading position in Nicosia by expanding its portfolio to around 150 apartments by August 2026.

Target areas include Engomi, Aglantzia and Pallouriotissa, where student demand remains high.

The company also plans further expansion in Limassol and entry into Paphos.

At the same time, MyStudentFlat aims to enhance its platform and tenant application to deliver a fully end-to-end digital experience.

The company is preparing to complete its first seed funding round in the second quarter of 2026.

The funding is intended to accelerate growth and support expansion plans.

These plans are underpinned by full occupancy, revenue growth and a pipeline of more than 150 additional units in Cyprus.