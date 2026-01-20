Raids on betting agencies are being carried out by “undercover” agents as part of stepped-up checks by the National Betting Authority (NBA) to ensure compliance with the law, it emerged during a parliamentary discussion on the authority’s 2026 budget.

Under the programme, the NBA has procured inspection services from the private sector, deploying 150 undercover agents who pose as customers and enter betting premises unannounced.

While on site, the agents monitor staff conduct, check whether illegal bets are being placed and verify that minors are not present.

Alongside these surprise visits, NBA officers also carry out on-site inspections and monitor betting websites used by hundreds of players, while inspections are also conducted to identify potential money-laundering activity.

The issue was raised during a meeting of the House Finance Committee, where an NBA representative said the Authority imposed fines totalling €46,000 last year.

Of that amount, €26,000 related to breaches linked to the lack of required licences, with the remainder stemming from the presence of minors on premises and other violations of the legislation.

At the same time, data submitted to parliament showed that bets worth €1.3 billion were placed last year, with players receiving €1.17bn in winnings.

Against that backdrop, and following an increase in the betting tax, state revenue from betting rose to €6 million, up from €3.2m a year earlier.

During the discussion, it was also noted that a draft bill has been pending at the Ministry of Finance for around a year.

The bill provides for new products and services, as well as enhanced safeguards for responsible gaming and the protection of minors.

A representative of the ministry clarified that there are no plans to introduce online casino games.

Expected revenue from betting activity is projected at €71.85m this year, an increase of 28.03 per cent, or €15.73m, compared with 2025.

Revenue is forecast to rise further to €75.27m in 2027 and €78.59m in 2028.

Breaking down the figures, betting tax is expected to generate €53m, licence fees €8.2m and betting activity contributions €10m.

Class A and Class B licence holders pay tax at a rate of 10 per cent on net betting earnings, with Class A covering land-based betting and Class B online betting.

In addition, €32m relates to betting tax on Opap’s Cyprus’ gross profits under the new contract, while licences for Class A and B operators, authorised representatives and premises are expected to bring in €2.8m.

A further €5m concerns Opap’s Cyprus’ licence fee and €0.4m its supervision contribution, also under the revised agreement.